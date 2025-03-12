Watch Now
Ex-Las Vegas police official accused of cover-up in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

Maui County
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Metro Captain John Pelletier has been accused of helping cover up a gang rape involving rapper and businessman Sean "P-Diddy" Combs.

The nearly 90-page document claims Pelletier kidnapped two Las Vegas locals and took them to this house in the north part of the valley, near Durango and Grand Teton.

The lawsuit claims he took the couple to a California home where they witnessed the gang rape and were also sexually assaulted.

Hawaii Fires Police Chief

Former Las Vegas police official named as a defendant in new Diddy lawsuit

KTNV Staff

Pelletier has denied all of those claims.

Pelletier worked as a Metro officer for 22 years before joining Maui County as their new police chief.

Channel 13 obtained a copy of a letter that Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent to the police commission asking to put Pelletier on administrative leave during the investigation.

He writes, "While the allegations remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct. As with any such legal matter, due process must be observed, but the existence of these allegations alone presents concerns regarding public trust and the effective functioning of the department."

The commission is scheduled to meet on March 19 to discuss the matter.

