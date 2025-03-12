Former Las Vegas police official named as a defendant in new Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

(KTNV) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is being named in a new sexual-assault lawsuit involving Sean "P-Diddy" Combs.

John Pelletier worked for Metro for more than two decades and is now the chief of the Maui Police Department in Hawaii.

Pelletier is one of several defendants named in the lawsuit filed last Friday in California. The Maui mayor has called on the police chief to be put on leave and, as of Tuesday, he has not stepped down.

Pelletier says the allegations made against him are false and he has not been formally served any legal paperwork.

On Tuesday, Island News — the ABC affiliate station in Hawaii — reported the following statement from Pelletier:

"I want to address the recent request by Mayor Bissen to the Maui County Police Commission regarding my position as Chief of Police. Let me be clear: the allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork.



Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust. I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known.



However, I firmly believe no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims. I remain committed to the officers, staff, and residents of this County and sincerely appreciate the support of those who know my character, my dedication to my family, and my lifelong commitment to this profession.



Despite this challenge, my focus remains on serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves.”

Pelletier Combs Case by christian.hudspeth on Scribd



