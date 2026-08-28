HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Foothill High School Marching Band is heading to New York City to perform in the 2027 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — one of the largest parades in the world.

The roughly 200-student band, part of the Clark County School District, learned about the honor at a recent football game, where the announcement came as a surprise to students. Band director Travis Pardee had kept the news secret since July.

WATCH Foothill HS band chosen to perform in 2027 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Foothill High School marching band selected to perform in 2027 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's awarded the band $10,000 to jump-start fundraising for the trip.

"Us and several hundred other schools apply, and these are applications that I do pretty often for different events around the world, and sometimes you get in and sometimes you don't," Pardee said.

Foothill is one of only a handful of high school and college bands selected nationwide for the 2027 parade.

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"This is a really fine group of students, and they've definitely earned it," Pardee said.

The trip is expected to be costly, with expenses including flights and accommodations in Times Square.

"It's gonna be a pretty expensive ticket, unfortunately, just because of flights and we stay in Times Square and we do a lot of — I mean, if we're gonna go to New York, we're gonna do it right," Pardee said.

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For junior Abby Newman, the selection is a dream come true.

"I love watching the Macy's Day Parade, like it's on my bucket list to go," Newman said.

"It's amazing. Like, it's so weird to think that the band that I'm a part of, that I helped build — we are gonna be the ones who are remembered for going to the largest parade in the world," Newman said.

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While most of the band is celebrating, Pardee said he feels for the program's 25 seniors, who will graduate before the 2027 trip. He credited their hard work as a key reason the program earned the invitation.

"We're thankful for what they've done for us. They got us there," Pardee said.

Students are currently focused on fundraising. Next summer, they will begin rehearsing their music for the parade.

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Newman said she hopes to continue playing music in college after her New York debut.

"Sometimes you're just reminded just how lucky you are and how much work we've put in to get here, and it's just amazing to be surrounded by amazing individuals and directors who got where we are," Newman said.

This will not be the first time Foothill has earned the honor. The band previously marched through Times Square in 2014.