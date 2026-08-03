LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While most students were enjoying the last few days of summer vacation, members of the award-winning Foothill High School band were already preparing for the year ahead.

With 50 color guard members, 30 percussionists and more than 100 brass and woodwind players, the band kicked off camp with the full group two weeks before school started.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan spoke to the band director to hear more about setting up for a successful season:

Foothill High School marching band preparing for new school year before the first bell rings

"It's a lot of work," said junior and drum major Emmy Swift. "But it's worth it."

Emily Martinez, another drum major, also says there is a lot that goes into each and every practice, rehearsal, and performance.

"There's a lot of long days," Martinez said. "But in the end, it's worth it for the final product.

"At the end of the day, it's going towards something, and I'm really proud of that," said drum major William Landman.

Director Travis Pardee, who's been with the program for more than two decades, says the work that goes into the program begins long before a foot touches the field.

"It's weeks, and we change it throughout the season too," Pardee said. "So a lot of times we'll title a show, and we'll have an idea, and then it'll kind of morph into something else."

The 200-person program is known for success. Whether it's winning state championships, being invited to perform at American 250 celebrations, or performing with Grammy Award winners like Bruno Mars, whom the band marched with during a parade earlier this year.

"You don't get too many visual images like that with us marching in front of some of the most world-famous hotels," Pardee said of the event.

"Well, I can say that me and him are pretty tight; I was like 20 feet behind him," Landman said. "It was the greatest experience I ever had."

As the beginning of another school year quickly approaches, Pardee says their goal for the new marching season remains simple.

"To be better every day," Pardee said. "We want to provide opportunities that are enjoyable and fun. We also want to teach music education along the way and provide something that the community and audiences enjoy."

The band's first competition of the year will be in Flagstaff at the end of September. Before then, they're already gearing up for their first home football game happening the first week of school.

