Fontainebleau to finally open its doors on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas will finally open its doors to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
The 67-story luxury resort and casino will open its doors just before midnight on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard. This opening comes after several delays in construction and a small fire.
The tower is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada and includes 3,644 rooms and suites, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, a 55,000-square-foot spa, a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, and a six-acre pool district.
Upon opening, guests will be able to explore the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Casino, which includes a collection of original bars, lounges, a day and nightclub, and the Fontainebleau sportsbook.
For those planning to attend the opening, officials have provided a few traffic advisories ahead of the big day:
- Guests can access the resort through the southwest pedestrian entrance on Las Vegas Blvd.
- The Fontainebleau parking garage will be closed to the public until at least 1 a.m.
- No rideshare drop-off service will be available at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 13; rideshare passengers can be dropped off at nearby locations.
- Rideshare will begin on the morning of the 14 after 2. a.m.; drop off will be on the north side of the property at the main valet.
- Free public parking at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, accessible from Paradise Road or Convention Center Drive.
- A portion of Elvis Presley Blvd. and the northbound right turn lane from Las Vegas Blvd. will be closed from 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 until 3 a.m. on Dec. 14. Guests can access the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall parking lot via Elvis Presley Blvd. westbound from Paradise Road.