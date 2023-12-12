Fontainebleau to finally open its doors on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas will finally open its doors to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The 67-story luxury resort and casino will open its doors just before midnight on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard. This opening comes after several delays in construction and a small fire.

The tower is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada and includes 3,644 rooms and suites, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, a 55,000-square-foot spa, a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, and a six-acre pool district.

Upon opening, guests will be able to explore the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Casino, which includes a collection of original bars, lounges, a day and nightclub, and the Fontainebleau sportsbook.

For those planning to attend the opening, officials have provided a few traffic advisories ahead of the big day:

