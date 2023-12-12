Watch Now
Fontainebleau to finally open its doors on Wednesday

Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Posted at 7:40 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 10:40:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas will finally open its doors to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The 67-story luxury resort and casino will open its doors just before midnight on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard. This opening comes after several delays in construction and a small fire.

The tower is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada and includes 3,644 rooms and suites, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, a 55,000-square-foot spa, a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, and a six-acre pool district.

Upon opening, guests will be able to explore the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Casino, which includes a collection of original bars, lounges, a day and nightclub, and the Fontainebleau sportsbook.

For those planning to attend the opening, officials have provided a few traffic advisories ahead of the big day:

  • Guests can access the resort through the southwest pedestrian entrance on Las Vegas Blvd.
  • The Fontainebleau parking garage will be closed to the public until at least 1 a.m.  
  • No rideshare drop-off service will be available at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 13; rideshare passengers can be dropped off at nearby locations.
  • Rideshare will begin on the morning of the 14 after 2. a.m.; drop off will be on the north side of the property at the main valet.
  • Free public parking at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, accessible from Paradise Road or Convention Center Drive.
  • A portion of Elvis Presley Blvd. and the northbound right turn lane from Las Vegas Blvd. will be closed from 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 until 3 a.m. on Dec. 14. Guests can access the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall parking lot via Elvis Presley Blvd. westbound from Paradise Road.
