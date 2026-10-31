Flooding leads to three water rescues in Henderson, one fatal

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Four people were rescued by Henderson Fire crews amid torrential rainfall and flash flooding on Friday. One of them did not survive, a city spokesperson says.

The City of Henderson described the rescues as "simultaneous," with calls coming in at approximately 1 p.m. Minutes earlier, the National Weather Service issued an alert warning of sudden, heavy rainfall and the potential for life-threatening floods.

Weather Powerful storm prompts flash flood alerts for Las Vegas area KTNV Staff

Two of the three rescues happened along Lake Mead Parkway; one at North Pueblo Boulevard and the other east of the Lake Las Vegas entrance, officials said. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, flooding and debris had forced the closure of Lake Mead Parkway, east of Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

At North Pueblo Boulevard, officials said a person had to be rescued from the wash. "Upon rescue, the subject went into cardiac arrest and crews provided immediate care," a spokesperson wrote. The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Video shared with Channel 13 showed the impact of the flooding around Lake Las Vegas:

Heavy rainfall floods golf course near Lake Las Vegas

Near the Lake Las Vegas entrance, crews were called to remove two people from a vehicle that had been swept off the roadway in floodwaters. The City of Henderson says no one was injured.

A third call for help came in from North Milan Street, near Drake Street, where officials say a vehicle had become disabled during an attempt to cross floodwaters. The car's occupant was able to climb to the top of the vehicle and was rescued by emergency responders. No injuries were reported, officials said.