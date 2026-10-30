Powerful storm prompts flash flood alerts for Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service issued urgent warnings to Southern Nevada residents of potentially dangerous flooding on Friday.

A sudden storm prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood warning for the Las Vegas area through at least 4 p.m.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," forecasters wrote. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Current Conditions Humidity: 71%

Dew point: 56°

Pressure: 29.8 in

Wind speed: 15 mph

Wind direction: ENE

Visibility: 10.0 mi

Sunrise: 07:01 AM

Sunset: 05:46 PM

The National Weather Service says up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen, and flash flooding is "ongoing or expected to being shortly."

We'll share updates below as the situation develops:

WEATHER ALERTS



A flash flood warning is in effect for southwestern Clark County until at least 4 p.m. Affected areas include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Fremont Street, east Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base, the Strip, Paradise, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Stratosphere and UNLV.

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Clark County until at least 3:45 p.m. Affected areas include Henderson, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Las Vegas Bay Campground and Railroad Pass.

FLIGHT DELAYS

A combination of staffing issues and severe thunderstorms is affecting travel at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures are delayed by an average of 15 minutes, and arrivals are delayed by approximately 23 minutes.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 1:30 p.m., NV Energy's outage map lists at least 1,620 customers without power in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

MORE INFORMATION

Clark County warns about road safety on Halloween:

"There are storms expected this weekend with the heaviest rain late Saturday and into Sunday," a county spokesperson wrote on Friday. "The public is reminded that Saturday is Halloween and children will be moving up and down streets in costume which may hinder visibility for both children and drivers. Please exercise extreme caution driving in the rain and in the evening hours."