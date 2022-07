LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A press release said that a Caesars Rewards member, Robert Mensinger, hit a five-card straight flush while playing Let it Ride Poker at the Flamingo Las Vegas on Saturday.

Officials said Mensinger played the game for about an hour before winning $107,975.

Mensinger and a friend drove to Las Vegas from California to celebrate Mensinger's birthday. He said he is planning to buy a new car with his winnings.