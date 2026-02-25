First-of-its-kind permanent supportive housing community opens in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cost is on a lot of people's minds right now, especially when it comes to housing. To continue addressing the issue, Clark County opened a first-of-its-kind permanent supportive housing community in the east valley.

Sunhaven is a three-story building with 50 apartments that will house extremely low-income residents, those at risk of or actively experiencing homelessness and those experiencing mental illness. The development will also provide supportive services

on-site.

Chief Operating Officer Jess Molasky says that this type of housing is crucial when it comes to tackling the affordable housing crisis in our area.

"Market-rate apartments is, many times, a workforce option," said Molasky. "Permanent supportive housing is a specific type of housing that is needed in the city. This solution is something many other states have tried and worked really well and so this is sort of Nevada's first attempt."

Rent is provided for those who will be living there through a voucher program. Molasky says the wait list for the apartments is currently open and will close around the end of March. You can find more information and join that waitlist here.

The development officially opened on Wednesday at 1400 S. Nellis Blvd in the east valley.