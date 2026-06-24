First mosquitoes of the season with West Nile virus found in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — West Nile virus has officially reached Clark County's mosquito population.

That's according to the Southern Nevada Health District, which has identified the first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for the virus.

Health officials said the mosquitoes were collected in the 89121 ZIP code, which sits between Eastern Avenue and Nellis Boulevard from west to east, sitting between Sahara and Tropicana in the southeast valley.

"The identification of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes is a reminder that residents should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites," said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. "Simple actions such as using insect repellent, eliminating standing water and wearing protective clothing can help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness."

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. However, some individuals may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In rare cases, infection can lead to serious neurological illness.