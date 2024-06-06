First licensed street vendor opens for business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first licensed street vendor in the Las Vegas Valley is now open for business.

It's located at the Circle K Gas Station off of Cactus Avenue.

The street vendor named Aguas Frescas from Paletas Y Aguas LLC sells agua frescas, fruit ice cream bars and much more.

"We're of course blessed and you know very excited to see what's up next," said 16-year-old co-owner of the business Alan Carrera.

Alan and his dad Manuel own the business.

The family is the first one to obtain a street vendor license since the county'snew ordinancewent into effect in April, making it illegal for a vendor to operate in Clark County without a business license, insurance and health permits.

"The most important is the health permit," Alan said. "You have to pass the health inspection; you have to have a cart that passes the health inspection. If you really want it, you have to go out there and get it and go through the process."

That's exactly what they did.



The Carreras opened up their outdoor stand in full compliance with the new ordinance for the first time Wednesday, and lines of customers formed.

"It feels really good seeing people showing up right away. Right before we opened, there were people already right here waiting," said Manuel Carrera.

Customers said the ice cream bars and agua frescas were the perfect treat to beat the excessive heat wave.

"It's just very cold, and it feels fresh every time. I tried three of them," said Aguas Frescas customer Lazzar Ramos.

"It was really good. They actually make it with fresh fruit," said customer Alejandro Montenegro.

The Carreras said they want others to have the same experience and are encouraging fellow street vendors to apply.

"Don't give up guys. Go out there and apply for your DBA, get you Nevada Business License and start the process," said Manuel Carrera.

They tell Channel 13 they plan to be open every day no matter what the weather brings from around 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.