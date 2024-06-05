'I am really excited': First licensed street vendor to host grand opening Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A week after 16-year-old Alan Carrera and his father José Manuel Carrera were awarded the very first sidewalk vending license in unincorporated Clark County, the father and son duo are ready to start selling their goods from their street cart.

Carrera will be officially setting up shop at a gas station on Dean Martin and Cactus at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"I am really excited," Carrera said. "First of all, very blessed to have it and I think this is the very first step."

Carrera said he will be selling aguas frescas, tostilocos, and ice cream. The popular Mexican treats will be made at his dad's shop, LV Michoacana in North Las Vegas.

"I am excited to see where it takes me," Carrera said.

Carrera said getting his vending license was a fast and easy process.

"Pretty quick. The one that took a while was the health permit. You have to pass an inspection with your cart and you just have to have your documents ready," Carrera said.

Street vendors who are looking to do business in the county must obtain a state and county business license, a permit from the health district, and general liability insurance.

All together, vendors could be paying roughly $1,500 to get started, which Carrera said was worth it.

"It is a pretty costly process but I think you have to take the risk if you want to start the business. One step to another, this could take you even higher," Carrera said.

Carreras said knowing he has approval from the county to sell his goods gives him and his customers peace of mind.

"They are going to feel safe eating with these sidewalk vendors and it's going to be the same for us. I think it's better to do things the right way instead of worrying about having your food get taken away or even your cart get taken away by the city."