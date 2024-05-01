Clark County street vendor ordinance goes into effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new ordinance regulating street vendors is officially in effect in Clark County.

The ordinance requires sidewalk vendors to obtain a license in order to be allowed to sell food items and/or non-alcoholic beverages on a public sidewalk or other pedestrian path from a conveyance, including, without limitation, a pushcart, stand, display, pedal-driven cart, wagon, showcase or rack.

Clark County commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance in April.

Under the ordinance, vendors must be registered with the Nevada Secretary of State, obtain a license from the county, a health permit from the health district, and obtain general liability insurance.

According to the county, the application for the can take up to 45 days for a vendor to get approved for county license.

The health department shared the following on the costs associated with the health permit:

"Requirements would vary based on the vendor operations and would be determined during the plan review process. Sidewalk vendors operating under an open-air vendor permit would pay an initial fee that is currently $863.38. This includes a $487.38 one-time plan review fee and an annual (fiscal year) permit fee of $376. Sidewalk vendors are offered a payment plan for the initial permitting fee, as specified in Senate Bill 92."

The ordinance also states that any "conveyance must not exceed 25 square feet. All equipment, food, materials, and signs used for vending must be contained on or within the conveyance."

Vendors will also need to adequately provide "waste receptacles" and remove trash generated by the activity within a ten-foot radius around the vending area.

They will not be allowed to provide tables or chairs for customers

Officials said that vendors will not be allowed to operate from 9 p.m.- 8 a.m.

Additionally, sidewalk vendors will need to maintain a 150ft distance from other vendors operating in the valley and from food businesses. According to the new ordinance, vendors must also keep a distance of at least 500 feet from schools, malls, parks, childcare facilities, and recreational or community centers.

If they want to operate at a county park, they will need to obtain a "temporary multi-vendor permit.

If vendors violate the regulations set in place, they could face a fine of up to $500 for each violation.

Enforcement will continue to be in collaboration with the Las Vegas Police Department and and Southern Nevada Health District.

If vendors are found to be in violation of the ordinance, officers will be able to "destroy or dispose of any food that has been cooked, prepared or unsealed from the original packaging by a sidewalk vendor that does not possess a valid permit issued by the health district.

People must schedule an appointment with the county if they want to get a street vendor license in-person.

