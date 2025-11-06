First flu death reported in Clark County, according to SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first flu-related has been reported in Clark County. That's according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The man was in his 80s, according to SNHD.

“Our condolences go out to this individual’s family and friends,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Flu can cause serious illness, especially among older adults, children and others at higher risk. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and help prevent severe complications. It’s not too late to get your flu shot.”

Overall, reports of respiratory and influenza-like illnesses remain minimal in the community; however, seasonal flu activity is increasing. To date, 17 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February, but activity can continue through May.

Flu vaccines are available at Health District clinics as well as doctors’ offices and pharmacies throughout Southern Nevada.

The Health District encourages community members to take additional steps to help reduce the spread of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses:



Wash hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Stay home when sick and limit contact with others.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw tissues away after use.

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

Take antiviral drugs if prescribed by a doctor.

WATCH | Many doctors recommend vaccines to help prevent respiratory illnesses.