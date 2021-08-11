First day of CCSD staff COVID-19 testing woes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unvaccinated Clark County School District (CCSD) staff are required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly or until they provide proof of vaccination. When they showed up to the Mojave High School testing site, they were met with long lines of sweaty and tired teachers. Some left in frustration and without a test.

This was just one of 8 testing sites throughout the district.

On Monday, Dr. Monica Cortez, the assistant superintendent for the Student Services Division explained:"Our new system that we are using is emocha Health, which is what our teachers and all staff are required to complete daily for their symptom monitoring. That is important. Just like parents monitor their children, we’re having staff monitor themselves."

We reached out to CCSD and got this statement in response:

Due to unforeseen circumstances and to accommodate weekly required COVID-19 testing for identified staff outside of their contractual workday, the District is adding more designated District sites and expanding testing opportunities by implementing the following

Additional designated District testing sites have been established to accommodate unvaccinated staff and staff who have not uploaded their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health. Staff can monitor the number of people in line at each location by viewing the CCSD COVID-19 Testing Location Queue Tracker. Unvaccinated staff and staff who have not uploaded their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health may obtain a COVID-19 PCR lab test (not a rapid antigen test) from a non-District entity (i.e., Walgreens, UMC, CVS, The Southern Nevada Health District, CSN, UNLV) by 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each testing cycle. The staff member must provide their COVID-19 PCR lab result to RMTVerification@nv.ccsd.net. If an individual wants to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination, refer to the information located at Clark County Vaccination Site Schedule. All staff are required to upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health to be excused from weekly mandatory testing. Once again, the District is committed to keeping our schools open for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff. We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies. CCSD

"As of last Friday we had over 20 thousand individuals upload their vaccinations and that was just in 4 days," said Dr. Cortez

CCSD says at this time parents are not allowed to ask staff if they are vaccinated.