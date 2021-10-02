First building of new LVMPD training facility unveiled on 1 October anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, October 1, a ribbon-cutting for the first building at the new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center took place.

The first building at this new training center was unveiled on the 4th anniversary of 1 October. Tom Kovach, the Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation says this reality-based tactical training will better prepare us for any future disasters.

“When it comes to protecting themselves and protecting the public, we know that real-life experiences are the best training we can give them,” Kovach explained.

He said this facility will offer some of the nation’s most sophisticated and highly technical training. The training center is expected to be open on January 15, 2022, and inside it will have classrooms, simulators, and equipment dispensaries. Kovach said our law enforcement will be better equipped and trained as they prepare for another scenario like 1 October and other disasters.

“This facility is going to mean the safety of the public, the 40 million visitors to us every year is only going to increase, people should feel safer coming to Vegas because of this and the training that will take place in it,” Kovach said.

The training center will have a climate-controlled training village with simulated venues, such as gas stations, convenience stores, casinos, banks, and sports venues.

Andrew Locher with LVMPD says the training that will take place in this facility will set our law enforcement apart from the rest.

“The reason that we need that type of programming, that quick programming is to reflect incidents that we see within our community and within the nation,” said Locher.

Tom Kovach says we are an island when it comes to law enforcement. Other larger cities have support from surrounding areas and cities, but he says that is not the case for us here in the valley.

“We need to make sure that we provide our officers and other first responders with the best realistic scenarios possible so they can respond to incidents both large and small,” Kovach explained.

It was a disaster that law enforcement never wants to face again, but if it were to happen again, this facility would help them know exactly what to do.