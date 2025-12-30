LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major fire heavily damaged The Halal Guys restaurant in Las Vegas' Chinatown early Friday morning, prompting a response from about 80 firefighters and impacting nearby businesses.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. on December 26 at the restaurant located on Spring Mountain Road near Valley View Boulevard. Clark County Fire officials said a security guard noticed smoke coming from the building and alerted authorities.

Fire heavily damages Halal Guys restaurant in Las Vegas Chinatown, nearby businesses affected

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, according to fire officials. However, The Halal Guys sustained heavy damage from the blaze.

Two neighboring businesses were also affected by smoke and water damage from the firefighting efforts.

An employee from a nearby business, who asked not to be identified, said the fire significantly impacted their operations.

"Like we were supposed to open at 11 but we opened at 12 that day and we were getting phone calls on like whether or not we were open," the employee said.

Smoke and flames filled the air as fire consumed The Halal Guys restaurant in Las Vegas' Chinatown on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

When asked if the fire hurt their business, the employee replied, "Well, it was definitely a slow day."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Clark County Fire has not yet responded to requests for updates on the investigation, and the owners of The Halal Guys have not returned requests for comment.

