LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire destroyed a popular playground at Doolittle Park on the Las Vegas Historic Westside, and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arson investigators are looking into what started it.

WATCH | Shellye Legett visited the park to see the damage and speak to local families:

Fire destroys playground at Doolittle Park on Las Vegas Historic Westside

Fire crews say it happened on May 20 just before 4 p.m. They arrived within 4 minutes of the 911 call and found the playground equipment completely on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Melody Hendrix, who brings her kids to play baseball at Doolittle Park, said she visits the park regularly.

"I come to Doolittle Park a few times a week," she said.

Hendrix said the loss affects more than just one piece of equipment.

"I think it's sad that they damaged the play area at Doolittle Park. It's a lot of kids come here to play, play sports, practice, and do various things. A lot of families come here to relax and enjoy the day," she said.

COURTESY LAS VEGAS FIRE RESCUE

Parents at Doolittle Park noticed something was off when their kids went all the way to the other side of the park to play on a different playground.

Joey Moss, whose kids play at Doolittle Park, described the moment his child told him what happened.

"We couldn't play on that playground. We had to go to the one that was further away because that one was, was burning, and I'm thinking she was saying it was hot, it was burning, but she was like, no, it, it burnt up," Moss said.

COURTESY LAS VEGAS FIRE RESCUE

For families in the area, the damage runs deeper than the charred remains.

"A lot of kids in this area, they don't, they don't have much, so the rec centers, the parks, the, uh, the leagues that are set up for them, you know, through the city's funding is, you know, really all that they have is extracurricular that they don't have maybe, you know, inside of a school or inside the household, so, you know, I just think it's unfortunate," Moss said.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arson unit has taken over the investigation. The cause remains unknown.

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