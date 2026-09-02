Fire crews respond to two homes on fire in Sunrise Manor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to two structure fires in the area of Orovada Place on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Clark County representative.

CCFD and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews discovered "visible smoke and flames" from a single-story house and the two-story house next to it.

CCFD

Crews determined both structures were cleared, and the fire was declared under control at 2:34 p.m.

No injuries were reported to fire crews or civilians in the area, with one person being evaluated at the scene but "[refusing] medical transport," the representative said.

Clark County shared that the fire's cause remains unknown.

CCFD

This is the second house fire Channel 13 has shared with you today. The first occurred around 6:23 a.m. in the 1600 block of Muinos Street. A 61-year-old woman died after being rescued from the blaze.