61-year-old woman dies after house fire in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 61-year-old woman died after a house fire Tuesday morning in the west valley, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire broke out around 6:23 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1600 block of Muinos Street near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard.

Officials said a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home and was unsure if anyone was inside. When crews arrived, they found visible smoke and flames.

During a search for occupants, LVFR said crews rescued the woman from the residence. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials estimate the damages to be around $50,000.

LVFR said it will conduct "After The Fire" community outreach in the area to provide safety tips, and answer and address any community concerns.