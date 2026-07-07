Fire crews respond to hundreds of fire emergencies across valley during holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas family was asleep when fireworks ignited a fire that swept through their backyard and a neighboring home early Sunday morning, near the corner of Simmons Street and Lone Mountain Road.

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Lilac Shabtai said a man driving by spotted the fire and woke her family up, possibly saving their lives.

"I asked the firemen what caused this and he said fireworks," Shabtai said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the fire tore through Shabtai's backyard, burning furniture and toys before destroying part of her neighbor's home.

"Last night, I couldn't go to sleep because I was afraid that it was going to happen again," Shabtai said. "Every time the doorbell rings, you think it's somebody trying to warn you about a fire."

While everyone made it out safely, the fire displaced Shabtai's neighbors and left her with minor burns to her hand, neck and forehead. She is now calling for stricter fireworks regulations.

"Leave the fireworks to the professionals. It's not worth it," Shabtai said. "We just got to keep it safe and keep it beautiful."

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to two fireworks-related house fires this year, down from eight during the same period last year.

Fireworks-related emergencies stretched across the valley over the holiday weekend:



Clark County : Nearly 176 outside fires and 26 building or car fires were reported. Crews issued 30 citations for illegal fireworks.

: Nearly 176 outside fires and 26 building or car fires were reported. Crews issued 30 citations for illegal fireworks. City of Las Vegas : 106 outside fires and 14 building fires were reported. More than 700 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated and 7 citations were issued.

: 106 outside fires and 14 building fires were reported. More than 700 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated and 7 citations were issued. Henderson: 24 fireworks-related fires were reported — 22 outdoor fires and 2 building fires. No injuries were reported.

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