Fire at UNLV-area shopping center ruled accidental, investigation concludes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into the July 25 fire that destroyed businesses at University Gardens Shopping Center near UNLV has concluded.

Back in July, Channel 13 told you the cause of the blaze was likely to be undetermined by the Clark County Fire Department. Now, that cause is official.

CCFD released their findings to us in an email on Thursday, classifying the fire as accidental. While they said investigators were able to isolate the origin area to Suites 14 and 15 on the first floor, they could not find the exact point of origin or ignition material due to extensive damage.

After the building was condemned and demolition was underway, another battle ensued as business owners who lost their storefronts told us they had no communication from the landlord on getting their security deposits and prepaid rent back nearly a month after the blaze.

WATCH | Business owners fight for refunds after fire destroys UNLV-area shopping center