Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding a fire that broke out Monday night at a business on Spring Mountain Road.

The call first came in around 8 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found a single-story strip mall with smoke coming from it.

As crews investigated, conditions worsened. A second alarm was called as a precaution.

Thankfully, no victims were reported. Officials said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental/undetermined, causing roughly $250,000 in damages and losses.

The fire was contained to Señor iPhone Repair Shop and the Gold Rush Smoke Shop.