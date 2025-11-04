Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding a fire that broke out Monday night at a business on Spring Mountain Road.
The call first came in around 8 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found a single-story strip mall with smoke coming from it.
As crews investigated, conditions worsened. A second alarm was called as a precaution.
Thankfully, no victims were reported. Officials said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental/undetermined, causing roughly $250,000 in damages and losses.
The fire was contained to Señor iPhone Repair Shop and the Gold Rush Smoke Shop.