Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries

Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries
Clark County Fire Department
Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries
attachment_0 (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding a fire that broke out Monday night at a business on Spring Mountain Road.

The call first came in around 8 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found a single-story strip mall with smoke coming from it.

Watch video from the scene here:

Fire at two Spring Mountain strip mall businesses leaves thousands in damages, no injuries

As crews investigated, conditions worsened. A second alarm was called as a precaution.

Thankfully, no victims were reported. Officials said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental/undetermined, causing roughly $250,000 in damages and losses.

The fire was contained to Señor iPhone Repair Shop and the Gold Rush Smoke Shop.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.