Fernando Mendoza brings pride to Southern Nevada's Cuban community as he joins the Raiders franchise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fernando Mendoza's arrival to the Raiders is bringing a sense of pride and representation to the growing Cuban community in Southern Nevada.

During his welcome press conference today, Mendoza spoke about how proud he is to be of Cuban descent. He mentioned he wants to follow in the footsteps of other Hispanic quarterbacks who have worn the Raiders jersey, including Tom Flores, who started for the team in 1960, and Jim Plunkett, who led the team to two Super Bowl victories in the 1980s.

WATCH | Fernando Mendoza brings Cuban pride to the Raiders and Southern Nevada

Fernando Mendoza brings Cuban pride to the Raiders and Southern Nevada

To find out what his arrival means locally, I stopped by Carlitos Cuban Food and met owner Carlos Rodriguez. For the community, it is not just about football, but about representation and seeing a Latino athlete with Cuban roots take the field for their hometown team.

"I have heard really good things about him he is a great player, I got hope on him and I hope he can put Cubans on top this year. Fernando is someone that is going to make us proud to be Cuban," Rodriguez said.

Mendoza says he is looking forward to adding his own chapter and making his Cuban community proud.

"The history of the Raiders, especially the Hispanic history, is like no other... it means a lot as a Cuban-American to come to this franchise," Mendoza shared on Friday.

WATCH | Mendoza's first official Raiders appearance

Watch Fernando Mendoza’s first appearance as a Raider

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