Federal officials setting aside $63.4 million for Colorado River System

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Lake Mead water levels are getting another boost, thanks to additional funding from the federal government.

On Friday, White House officials announced they were spending $63.4 million in new investments to help conserve water and protect environmental resources along the Colorado River System. That includes seven new system conservation agreements in Arizona, which are expected to save up to 162,710-acre feet of water in Lake Mead through 2026.

RELATED LINK: Federal officials announce 2024 plans for Lake Mead, Lake Powell water use

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the agreements "will help finance voluntary system conservation to protect Colorado River reservoir storage volumes amid persistent drought conditions driver by climate change."

Those seven agreements are with the Yuma Mesa Irrigation and Drainage District, the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the Hopi Tribe, the Cibola Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, Spanish Trails Water, and Cathcart Farms. The new agreements are in addition to the 11 previously announced contracts.

Bureau of Reclamation officials said through the bipartisan infrastructure law, they're also investing another $8.3 billion over five years for water infrastructure projects. The Colorado River Basin includes projects that focus on water recycling, water pipelines, infrastructure repairs, drought resiliency projects, and groundwater storage projects.

RELATED LINK: Did monsoon storms impact water levels at Lake Mead?

When looking at Bureau of Reclamation data, Lake Mead water levels have recovered slightly compared to last year. In Oct. 2022, lake levels were at 1,046 feet compared to Oct. 2023 where levels were 1,065 feet. Historically, levels are still down about 20 feet compared to levels over the last decade.