Federal judge sides with Nevada gaming regulators over Kalshi sports betting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal judge has sided with Nevada gaming regulators and ruled against Kalshi's sports event contracts.

On Friday, Judge R. Nelson issued an opinion rejecting Kalshi's argument that the contracts they offer customers are protected law under the Commodity Exchange Act, or CEA.

"For Kalshi to deny that its sports event contracts are sports bets under a reasonable person's understanding is disingenuous," Nelson wrote. "Placing sports bets, even when called by another name, is still gambling. Kalshi users can effectively place prop bets, bet the point spread, bet a specific score, or create a several-leg parlay. And the payout depends on the performance of a sports team or a player."

Kalshi also argued that because it operates a federally regulated Designated Contract Market, federal law overrides state law. However, the Ninth Circuit disagreed.

"Nevada is not attacking the CFTC's [Commodity Futures Trading Commission's] action or inaction but pursuing enforcement of its own state law about what qualifies as a bet or wager, not what the CFTC considers a swap," Nelson wrote. "The CEA's scheme is not as expansive as Kalshi would like."

According to the opinion, the Ninth Circuit feels CFTC's current rules bar contracts involving gaming, which are still legally binding, and Kalshi's sports contracts likely violate them.

Back in June, Nevada gaming regulators asked the court to punish Kalshi, claiming the company was violating court orders that ban event contracts in Nevada. However, in July, both sides reached an agreement where Kalshi agreed to put geofencing in place by Aug. 12, 2026, to prevent anyone in the State of Nevada from placing trades in violation of the preliminary injunction.

Earlier this month, I told you that attorneys for state gaming regulators argued Kalshi was not in compliance by Aug. 12. It's something that attorneys representing Kalshi denied.

Kalshi has continuously stated that Nevada gaming regulators are doing the bidding of casinos. However, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has repeatedly stated they are trying to protect tax dollars, with gaming taxes helping fund things like public education, better roads, better housing, and Medicaid.

Gaming taxes bring in about $1.1 billion per year.

As for what happens next, Kalshi must stop offering sports contracts in Nevada. However, the Ninth Circuit did not address election contracts, with the issue being remanded back to district court.

I reached out to Kalshi and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to see if either side would like to comment on the ruling. As of the time this story was published, I have not heard back.