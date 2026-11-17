LAS VEGAS — On Friday, a federal judge said she’ll soon issue a final ruling in a case that Channel 13 has been following from the beginning.

The original lawsuit was filed by the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association against Clark County and led to an injunction in December 2025.

Federal judge close to ruling on short-term rental case brought by hosts against Clark County

There are no cameras allowed in federal court, but I was inside to listen on Friday morning.

Lawyers for both the county and the GLVSTRA had time to make their arguments about how to move forward in a way that works for both parties.

A federal appellate court ruled that the injunction was too broad, so each had their own suggestions on how to move forward.

The licensing window for applicants in unincorporated Clark County was only open for a short time and closed in August 2023. In the end, more than 40 applications were left pending.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, it was decided that each one of those pending applicants would get a license. That means anyone operating a short-term rental in unincorporated Clark County without a license is now subject to fines and penalties.

In a couple of weeks, a final ruling in the case will mean new rules.

This is happening as the county is preparing to reopen its licensing program.