Clark County eyes 2027 opening of short-term rental licensing after approving new rules for hosts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is officially gearing up to reopen its short-term rental licensing process.

On November 3, Election Day, Clark County commissioners voted in favor of new rules for the short-term rental licensing process.

The window was only open briefly and closed in August of 2023. Now, the rules are changing, and county leaders hope it will remove road blocks for hosts to get licensed and continue to profit off their properties.

Clark County eyes 2027 opening of short-term rental licensing process after approving new rules for hosts

“We’re looking forward to having a smooth process, hopefully,” said Jackie Flores of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association.

On December 1, a new application will drop. Then, on December 15, appointment scheduling for applications to be submitted in person will begin.

Those appointments will start on January 5, and there will be 168 available each week.

Forty-seven applications are still pending from 2023, and the county says they’ll be working through them.

The county is “applying the process timelines and rules of the new ordinance” with those still pending, but the application will be considered based on the rules at the time they were submitted.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said “if the process doesn’t work, which is that we’ve heard for years and years — and we heard from the court — we have to fix the process first.”

Meantime, hosts like Randy Gao, who is also a local real estate agent, are still hung up on another part of the rules sticking around. That is the requirement for short-term rental properties to have at least 1,000 feet between them.

“Because they’ve halted licensing for almost two to three years now, [and] the original applicants that have gotten approved through the lottery system, the person down the line might have gotten their license before them. So, now they might now qualify and they might be banned? It’s really ridiculous,” Gao said.

Clark County cannot fine any short-term rental hosts for being unlicensed right now because of a December 2025 court injunction.

Jackie Flores told Channel 13 she wants the GLVSTRA to be a resource for interested homeowners who want to get a license.