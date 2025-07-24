'Fear Zone' seeks scare actors: What to know before you audition

UPDATE

Due to a "bigger vision," the Fear Dome has announced they will be known as "Fear Zone" moving forward, according to a post by the organization.

"Fear Zone is designed to grow, with plans to expand this world of terror across the U.S.," the post shared.

Previously only seeking scare actors and makeup artists, Fear Zone has expanded their open positions. A recent post says they are now in search of:



Actors

Techs

Makeup artists

Tour guides

Retail workers

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and bring their ID and Social Security Card, a post from Fear Zone shared. Resumes and headshots are not necessary, but encouraged. The audition location remains at Circus Circus Casino in Meeting Room B.

ORIGINAL STORY

Looking to scare up a new career?

The Fear Dome is hiring “for the most intense haunted attraction in the city,” organizers shared. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

When and where are auditions?

Scare actor auditions will take place on July 26 and 27 and August 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They be located at the Circus Circus Casino in Meeting Room B, which organizers said can be found past Adventuredome. Starbucks, and the SpongeBob ride, down the escalators by the banquet halls.

Separate auditions for makeup artists will be held on August 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to organizers.

Who can audition?

Though organizers said no experience is necessary to audition, they require all applicants to be at least 18 years old.

What should I bring?

Organizers are asking applicants to bring their IDs and Social Security Cards. Headshots and resumes are not necessary, but are welcome materials as well, according to organizers.

Costumes (with the exception of masks and makeup) are also encouraged to help showcase scare skills, they shared.