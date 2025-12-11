FBI offers $25,000 reward for man wanted in double murder in Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI is looking for 33-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr., a man they say has alleged involvement in the murder of two women in Washington.

The murder allegedly happened on May 21, 2023, at the Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way, Washington. A third person was injured in the shooting. After the homicide, the FBI says that Ramirez Jr. fled to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and was driven to Tijuana, Mexico, by his parents on May 23, 2023.

On May 24, 2023, the King County Superior Court, the State of Washington, issued an arrest warrant for charges of murder in the second degree, murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.

Months later, on Nov. 14, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, the Western District of Washington, Seattle, Washington, after being charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Ramirez, Jr. is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with several tattoos on his body, including the face of a lion on his right wrist and forearm.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of Samuel Ramirez, Jr.

The FBI considers Ramirez Jr. to be armed and dangerous and may have ties in Las Vegas.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact your local FBI officer, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.