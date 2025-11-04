FBI: Missing 9-year-old sought in multi-state search passed through Primm, may be in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search for a missing 9-year-old child is stretching across multiple western states, including Nevada, as the FBI calls for help in locating Melodee Buzzard.

Buzzard is missing and considered at risk, according to a press release shared by the FBI Las Vegas Field Office. Investigators are seeking any and all information that can lead them to Buzzard, her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, and the vehicle they were traveling in.

According to the FBI, Buzzard has passed through Primm, Nevada, sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, and may still be in Nevada.

The investigation into Melodee Buzzard's disappearance began on Oct. 14, when her prolonged absence from school was reported by a school administrator. When deputies tried to locate Melodee and her mother, Ashlee, at their Lompoc, Calif. home, officials say they were only able to speak with Ashlee, "who provided no verifiable explanation for Melodee's whereabouts."

"A search of the residence confirmed that Melodee was not there," officials stated. "Ashlee has remained uncooperative and has not confirmed Melodee's location or welfare."

The investigation so far has revealed that Ashlee left California with Melodee on Oct. 7 in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu "initially" bearing California license plate 9MNG101, according to the FBI's news release. Starting on Oct. 8, the Malibu was seen with the New York license plate HCG9677, which investigators say "does not belong to the vehicle or to Ashlee."

"Investigators believe it was used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection," officials noted, adding that the California plate was back on the Malibu when it was returned to a rental car agency in Lompoc.

Investigators note that they are unsure where the New York plate was installed or whether any other license plates were used during travel. It's believed that Ashlee and Melodee drove as far as Nebraska, and that the return trip included Kansas.

Santa Barbara Sheriffs Office This map shows the route investigators believe the Chevrolet Malibu was driven from Utah to Lompoc, California.

Melodee was last seen on video surveillance along the return route on Oct. 9 in the region between the Colorado-Utah border, officials stated.

"Investigators are working to fill gaps in the timeline for that date and are working with law enforcement agencies in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California for assistance in reaching the members of their communities," the release states.

On or around Oct. 9, investigators believe the Malibu traveled through the following areas:



Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Members of those communities are urged to check surveillance footage and report any relevant information to investigators. FBI officials also want to hear from anyone who may have had contact with Ashlee or Melodee at any point from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, or anyone with video footage that shows their route of travel.

In surveillance footage from the rental car agency in Lompoc, investigators note both Ashlee and Melodee appear to be wearing wigs, and that Melodee's hair appears darker and straighter than her natural hair.

Melodee Buzzard stands approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds, and has curly, brown hair and brown eyes.

Santa Barbara Sheriffs Office FBI investigators state Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard appear to be wearing wigs in this surveillance image from a rental car agency in Lompoc, California.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office as follows:



Call the detectives line at 805-681-4150

Leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171

Share a tip online at sbsheriff.org/anonymous-tip

Upload a video or image file at fbi.gov/missingmelodeebuzzard

Officials note that their investigation remains active in multiple states, with the primary goal to verify the location and safety of Melodee Buzzard.