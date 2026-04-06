LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting left a woman dead in central Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they received reports of gunshots near the 2800 block of Karen Avenue at around 11:31 a.m.

WATCH| LVMPD shares more details on shooting that left a woman dead

Woman dead after shooting near Sahara and McLeod, suspect in critical condition

Officers responded and found a woman with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident was domestic violence-related and the victim and suspect were in a "close domestic relationship."

According to police, the suspect got into a secondary shooting with neighbors while fleeing the scene.

The suspect was eventually apprehended in another jurisdiction.

The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition after injuring himself through self-inflicted wounds.

