Fatal northwest fire leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire in the northwest valley leaves a man dead, causing $100,000 in damage on Monday morning.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were dispatched at 11:47 a.m. to a single-story residential structure where a caller reported seeing smoke coming out of a building.

The caller tried to reach any resident within the home but was unable to.

When fire crews arrived at the residence, they forced entry and began to look through the residence.

Firefighters began to extinguish the fire and later found the man dead within the burning home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. There is an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home.