Fatal crash near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a crash this morning near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. The crash involved a single vehicle that hit a NV Energy utility pole.

The driver was transported to Southern Hills Hospital and was pronounced deceased. At this time, the collision appears to be the result of a medical episode.

The intersection of Flamingo and Durango will be closed until the scene can be cleared. Citizens are asked to avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

