Fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle closes northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle at the location of northbound US 95 and Lee Canyon Road on Monday.

#TrafficAlert #LasVegas The Nevada Highway Patrol is currently on-scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles – a tractor trailer and a motorcycle - at the location of northbound US95 and Lee Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Road closure: Northbound US95 is closed at Lee… pic.twitter.com/QGSjXKnB1w — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 11, 2025

Northbound US 95 is closed at Lee Canyon Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.