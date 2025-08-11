Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle closes northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle at the location of northbound US 95 and Lee Canyon Road on Monday.

Northbound US 95 is closed at Lee Canyon Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.

