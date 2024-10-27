Fatal collision on West Flamingo Road leaves motorcyclist dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday night, a fatal collision occurred on West Flamingo Road west of Arville Street between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The collision happened around 6:49 p.m. when the vehicle began turning left onto a private drive. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle as the vehicle was making a left.

Medical personnel responded and determined the motorcyclist was beyond resuscitation and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the police.

The collision currently remains under investigation.

