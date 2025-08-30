Las Vegas experts and fans share sleepers, busts, and golden rules ahead of NFL Week 1

LAS VEGAS — With NFL Week 1 approaching, fantasy football players are setting their lineups, debating draft picks and preparing for the season ahead. At Durango Casino & Resort, locals and experts alike shared their best advice for building a winning team.

“Play to win the game. Don’t, don’t play it safe,” said Alex Garcia. “Go in as if it’s the final every single week and you’ll have good luck.”

Others emphasized the importance of preparation before kickoff. “Definitely in Vegas, set your alarm early on Sunday mornings because the games start at 10 a.m.,” said Amanda Jarosz. “If there’s any injuries or people aren’t playing, set your alarm for 8 a.m. so you can make any changes.”

For many, fantasy football is also a family affair. “Oh yeah, I mean there’s 6 of us siblings, so we’re… we text each other pretty much all day all day every day,” Jarosz said.

Brandon Kennedy, race and sportsbook manager at Durango, warned players about the biggest mistake he sees every season. “Drafting a quarterback too early is probably the worst thing you could do,” Kennedy said. “Once you get outside of like the top two guys, then they all kind of are pretty similar in terms of how high they can really score. Outside of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, I think you’re pretty much batting around the same.”

Kennedy said he has his eye on one breakout player this season. “I think this year I’m gonna go tight end,” he said. “I think Tucker Kraft on the Packers will probably be your league winner this year.”

But he also urged caution with Kansas City Chiefs stars this year. “I think Travis Kelce is gonna be a bit distracted with the whole engagement, planning a wedding... all this stuff,” he said. “I think their offense is going to struggle coming out of the gate... I’d say stay away from the Chiefs this year.”

For overwhelmed fantasy rookies, Kennedy recommended leaning on others for help. “I help my sister draft her fantasy team every year,” he said. “That’s kind of our little bonding brother and sister thing.”

Fans shared their own golden rules as well. “Don’t stay loyal to the team you’re a fan of,” Jarosz said. “Pick the best players and not just because they’re on your team.”

Others stressed the importance of staying active all season. “You know, read the players, their injury reports,” one fan said. “You got to be locked in on the injury reports. These players are old — by week 7 they’re gonna be falling apart.”

And for those feeling the pressure? “Do a lot of drinking,” one fan joked. “A lot of research, a lot of emotional eating, a lot of drinking, and a lot of self-forgiveness for making bad picks.”

As Week 1 nears, both experts and fans agree: preparation — and a sense of humor — are key to fantasy football success.