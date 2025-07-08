LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fourth of July is a time of celebration, but days after, more than 100 lost pets are still at the Animal Foundation instead of at home with their family.

This is an issue the shelter and pet lovers alike are working to solve.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talks to family after losing their beloved 15-year-old Chihuahua

Family still searching for lost dog after fourth of July

“It’s just like losing a family member," said Mauricio Cordero who lost his dog on the fourth of July.

Cordero's dog is a 15-year-old Chihuahua named Rigo.

“I heard my brother call out Rigo from my room, usually he sleeps in my room, calls him out to use the restroom, he puts him outside for just a little bit," said Cordero. “When I got up I opened the door and I’m calling his name and everything and I’m wondering why he’s not coming up.”

This all happened around 6 p.m.

“I was already hearing popping noises and stuff like that," said Cordero.

I asked him if Rigo was scared of fireworks and loud noises.

"Yeah he gets really scared," said Cordero.

Cordero and his brother checked under their trailer, in the shed and with all of their neighbors, but now three days later and still no sign of Rigo.

The brothers tell me they have a possible lead on where he might be, but have not received confirmation from any vets or shelters contacting them through Rigo's microchip.

They're now passing fliers out door-to-door and going on social media to try and find him.

“I just hope somebody has him," said Cordero.

It's an issue all too common here in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Animal Foundation tells me they've taken in 145 stray pets from July 4 through July 7 at 10:30 a.m. Only 35 of those pets have now made it back home.

“That could still be happening, it’s not over. A lot of pets that were subject to the loud noises could still be hiding out or people haven’t found them yet," said Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey.

Grey tells me the total number of lost pets around the fourth of July is actually lower this year than it was last year. At the same time, there were 170 stray pets the shelter took in, but 46 were connected back with their family.

Grey says microchip ordinances and more neighbors or people on social media looking to save these dogs that go missing are a reason why we are seeing a decrease in total lost pets. However, she tells me it's hard to judge why there's fewer that have been connected back to their homes.

She says it can be a combination of the day the fourth of July fell on, the stray pets not having microchips, people being gone on vacation, or not checking social media pet posts and a variety of other factors.

She says they are dedicated to bringing those pets home.

Grey tells me there are several ways to find an owner of a pet, other than taking them to a shelter, those include checking for ID tags, microchips and also calling the Animal Foundation found pet assistance line - (702) 760-PETS.

Mauricio tells me they're dedicated to finding Rigo, saying he's not just a dog to them.

“It’s pretty much the last memory of my mother," said Cordero.

Mauricio lost his mom to stage 4 kidney disease last February. She loved Rigo and his sister Millie.

Mauricio says it's been tough losing Rigo after his mom passed away.

“It makes me feel like I’m back in that depression again when my mom passed away, it’s like losing a family member," said Cordero.

The family is now offering a $200 reward to the person who finds Rigo, but most importantly they just want him back home.

“I guess it would bring comfort to me and my brother again," said Cordero.

If you lost your pet and are trying to bring them back home from a shelter like the Animal Foundation, there will be no reclaim fees through Thursday, July 10.