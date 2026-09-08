Family, friends gather for vigil to remember man killed in motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends of a motorcyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend gathered for a vigil Monday evening to remember him.

The family of 20-year-old Tyler Newmark said he was only a couple of minutes away from being home when police say a vehicle pulled out in front of him on West Hacienda Avenue at Redwood Street on Saturday evening.

"He loved motorcycles, he loved tattooing, he loved his family," Tyler's mother, Christine Rengel, said. "He was a genuine person. Sweet, big teddy bear."

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Rengel said that while Tyler loved motorcycles, she always had a fear that something like this could happen.

"I'd give him his hug at the door, I'd walk him to his motorcycle, he'd start that thing up, put on his helmet," she remembered. "I said, 'Tyler, I can't watch you. This is my worst fear.' Every time I got a notification, I'd panic."

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Tyler's death marked the 82nd traffic-related fatality so far in its jurisdiction for 2026.

Rengel wants drivers across the valley to be more cautious and attentive on the roadways.

"Stop, pay attention," Tyler's mom pleaded. "You only have one life to live and it could be taken from you so fast."

Daniel Degon, a coworker of Tyler, shared similar advice when it comes to looking out for motorcycles.

"Look twice, save a life," he said.