Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle at a Spring Valley intersection Saturday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:53 p.m. on West Hacienda Avenue at Redwood Street.

Police said a driver was stopped at a posted stop sign on Redwood Street and failed to yield to a motorcycle traveling east on Hacienda Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck and ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other involved driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.