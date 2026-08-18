LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The body of fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Austin Abdelnabi returned to his home state of South Carolina on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was killed in the line of duty.

Fallen Las Vegas police Officer Abdelnabi returns home to South Carolina

Abdelnabi, a former U.S. Marine who had been with LVMPD since 2023, is originally from Greenville and was a graduate of Clemson University. He leaves behind his wife, Sage, his parents and three siblings.

The 30-year-old died after being shot in the area of Mountain Vista Street and Hacienda Avenue on Aug. 4 while responding to a call about a man waving around a firearm at a nearby business.

The community gathered Friday morning to say a final farewell to Abdelnabi with a procession around the valley and a memorial service at Central Church.

WATCH | Procession for fallen Officer Austin Abdelnabi:

FULL COVERAGE: Procession for fallen Officer Austin Zade Abdelnabi rolls through Las Vegas

At Abdelnabi's service, he was remembered as "an incredible husband, friend, partner, brother and all-around human being."

WATCH the full service here: