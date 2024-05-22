F1 construction confusion: Clark County says this year's construction will be different than last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The confusion over what to expect with road closures and traffic delays for this year's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues to grow.

Clark County says it's still working with F1 on its traffic plan.

Just 184 days from now, the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take over the city again, but many are still confused on how it'll impact traffic. What roads will be shut down and will those large vehicle bridges be back?

"I think what we'll come up with is something that will be different from what we did last year, don't know if it will be in the same location, but what I do know is that there has to be a way to get in and out," Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson told me on Tuesday.

Gibson was referring to the controversial F1 vehicle bridge on Flamingo Road going over Koval Lane. It served as the only entrance and exit from inside the track during 'hot track' closures on race days.

WATCH: Vehicular bridges being built to alleviate traffic during F1 race weekend

Vehicular bridges being built to alleviate traffic during F1 race weekend

Seven business owners claim that bridge was one of the reasons why they lost millions in profits last year.

The owner of Ellis Island Hotel & Casino filed a lawsuit last month against the county and F1 over those losses.

Many of the business owners showed up Tuesday at the Clark County Commission meeting and voiced their traffic concerns during public comment. The businesses say despite hearing about improvements, they question whether any will happen.

"Is that bridge to bankruptcy going up? I mean, they said they redesigned it. What's the redesign? Nobody knows," said Wade Bohn, who owns Jay's Market.

Bohn, like many others, are just trying to find out the details of the traffic plan for this year's race.

F1 submitted a plan to Clark County on May 1, but the business owners say they haven't been told what it contains.

The county says the plan is in the draft stage and they're still sorting through the details. Gibson says the commissioners are focusing on the impact to area businesses.

"We have engaged professional engineers to help us understand better the traffic and the interruptions to business," Gibson said.

Last year, F1 construction took nine months compared to about three months this year. Last year's traffic plan was also released in stages via text and online. We're still waiting to see if this year's plan will be released the same way.

As for now, the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is still expected to race into Las Vegas from November 21 through November 23.

The county still has work to do when it comes to F1-related traffic, permits and reconciling with local businesses.