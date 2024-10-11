F1 bridge on Flamingo & Koval set to go up this weekend; nearby business owners frustrated with construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are ramping up.

The race is about a month and a half away, meaning the Strip’s landscape will look very different very soon.

Part of the construction plans include the bridge located on Flamingo Boulevard and Koval Lane, which will be going up once again. Some people, especially business owners in the area, aren’t happy about it.

READ | What you should know about the Flamingo Bridge installation and road closures

The owner of the ARCO gas station at the intersection, Francois Alvandi, claims he lost $5 million last year because of the bridge. He worries he could lose just as much this year and doesn’t know if his business will survive.

“We went from selling 6,000 gallons of gas daily to only 150 gallons,” Alvandi said.

To prepare for this year, he’s moving employees around to other ARCO locations so they don’t lose their jobs.

"Everyone else is making millions, but to us, for the next two months or month and a half, whatever it is, it's ridiculous,” said Cristian Guerra, who works near the Strip. "They could do a bunch of things, but that bridge is not necessary. That is unforgivable.”

Formula 1 officials say the two-lane temporary bridge installation is set to begin on Sunday, Oct. 13 and will last about a week. In the meantime, the intersection will be closed in all directions, limiting access to local businesses and homes.

Officials with Formula 1 sent instructions on accessing those areas while the bridge was being built.

Formula 1 officials say the bridge is needed to give emergency vehicles access to the track during the race.

For more information on closures, you can visit F1's interactive map here.