LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Southern Nevada under an extreme heat warning until Saturday, a local doctor is warning that this kind of extreme weather can be life-threatening.

As our hot summer temperatures return, Dr. Michelle Lin from My Family Doc says the heat you feel isn't the full story. The temperature you see on the thermometer or in the weather forecast is actually much cooler than what your body experiences, Lin told me.

Dr. Michelle Lin explains how extreme heat can be more dangerous than you may think:

Extreme heat can quickly turn into a medical emergency, local doctor warns

She says with temperatures of 106 to 108 in the forecast this weekend, "we're actually experiencing probably closer to 115 surrounding us."

"The excessive heat warning is particularly important for heat stroke, and it starts with dehydration," Lin said.

Lin warns against doing any outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, from 10 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

University Medical Center tells me last year, they admitted 94 patients for pavement burns — nearly double what they saw in 2023.

Local News Clark County reports 526 heat deaths in 2024, but the number could still grow Christian Hudspeth

Lin advises "being careful not to step on surfaces barefoot or even just with socks, because we're talking about blacktop or some of these synthetic grasses being 20, 30, 40 more degrees higher [than the ambient temperature]."

Lawmakers are also working to improve the emergency response to extreme heat. Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) announced she is working on a new bill that would give the Federal Emergency Management Agency more resources to communities, such as cooling centers. It would also allow the agency to conduct studies on the impact of extreme heat.