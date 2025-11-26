Experts share tips as busiest day for Thanksgiving travel kicks off Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Of the 82 million people AAA is expecting to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, 90% of them will be going by car, with an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year.

Many travelers are opting to take cars that aren't their own. Hertz says that Las Vegas is among the top five Thanksgiving destinations in the country for car rentals.

Anyssa Bohanan shares some tips to help you get where you are going safely this holiday weekend:

But whether you're planning to rent a car or take your own, AAA is encouraging everyone to remember that the goal is to make it to your holiday destination safely.

Last Thanksgiving period, the agency says they responded to nearly 600,000 emergency roadside calls.

"If you're driving, check your car ahead of time: batteries, fluids and flat tires," said John Traenor with AAA. "AAA is going to be very busy this week as well, helping people on the side of the roadway, those are the most common things we help with."

And here's some more advice the agency suggests to help you this holiday travel season:



GAS UP. Fill up your tank the night before to eliminate that morning-of stress.

MAKE SURE YOUR VEHICLE IS ROAD READY. Check your battery, tire pressure and window wipers before hitting the road.

Check your battery, tire pressure and window wipers before hitting the road. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. If you're planning to drink, find a safe ride home.

If you're planning to drink, find a safe ride home. BE COURTEOUS. Remember to slow down and move over for emergency responders and other stopped vehicles on the roadside.

AAA also says the earlier you leave the better. Wednesday and Sunday are expected to see the most congestion on our roadways, so be prepared for delays.