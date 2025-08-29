LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday’s statewide cyberattack has left many Nevadans wondering how to keep their personal information safe from hackers.

While malware protection software can be pricey, cybersecurity experts say it’s an investment that pays off, saving you from bigger costs and headaches down the road.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a cybersecurity expert to learn about the options and how they can help you.

Experts say Malware Protection is worth the cost after statewide cyberattack

Las Vegas resident Jon says he relies on his iPhone’s built-in security to stay safe online.

“Currently, I just trust my iPhone security and keep it up-to-date,” he said. “I get a lot of scammer text messages; I just have to ignore them.”

But experts say simply ignoring the problem isn’t enough. Cybersecurity professional Paul Keener recommends investing in malware protection software — no matter what type of device you’re using.

“The top three that come to mind are McAfee, Norton, Bitdefender,” Keener told Channel 13.

Keener says all three programs are user-friendly, with subscription prices ranging from $90 to $120 per year.

The best choice depends on your lifestyle, your device, and how much speed or storage you’re willing to trade off.

“They all do the same thing,” Keener explained. “It’s just a matter of which ones take up the most space on your computer, the speed, and what interface you like.”

Even iPhones and Macs, often thought of as safer devices, are not completely immune, especially when sharing files or interacting with other systems.

Keener adds that investing in protection is especially important if you work from home or access work systems from a personal device.

“For most people, a simple, turnkey solution is the best choice,” Keener said. “It keeps you protected without being complicated.”

For Jon, the constant threat of breaches feels inevitable.

“I feel like my information is out there regardless. There have been all kinds of leaks over the years, and so you just have to be careful,” he said.

While malware protection software comes at a cost, experts say the long-term benefits outweigh the price — offering peace of mind and protection against costly cyberattacks.