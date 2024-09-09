Exosphere audio to be limited due to noise concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Noise levels at Sphere are being debated with changes on the way.

On Wednesday, Clark County commissioners approved a waiver that would limit the number of events where the Exosphere could use sound above current decibel restrictions.

During the meeting, people who live near the Sphere said they had issues with sound being added.

"[His] main issues are that Park Towers [At Hughes Center] faces the Sphere head-on. One of the issues has been that there should not have been any sound from the beginning. That's [his] position, that permits that were needed for any sound weren't obtained," said Sagar Raich, an attorney representing one of the condo owners. "There are certain issues that we believe should be pushed out to give the homeowners that are not in agreement a more wholesome opportunity to work something out with the Sphere. We understand the Sphere is commercially important to the area but we want to make sure all of the homeowners' rights are protected."

Those concerns were echoed by a woman who lives at the Meridian Condos, near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

"I open my blackout curtains in the morning to the emoji smiling at me and I love the visual that it's added to the area. We're so excited about the Sphere that we purchased another condo in the Meridian to rent but we're concerned about it bringing sound because it's a residential area," condo owner Anne McCory told commissioners. "I know the lights don't ever end so we can handle that. But the sound, we can't turn off."

Current XO Audio levels are in compliance with Clark County code. The waiver would be to have louder noise levels for special events throughout the year. For example, New Year's Eve.

Sphere officials negotiated with the Park Towers At Hughes Center Condo Association to make changes, including the following conditions.



Allowance for greater noise will be limited to no more than 12 days a year. The increase in noise level on those dates will be limited to a frequency no greater than 85 decibels, which is measured at Sphere's property line. Park Towers management will be notified no less than 14 days prior to each waiver event. The increase in noise will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on waiver days, except for New Year's, which will be 1 a.m.

One issue that was brought up is accountability and how officials will track noise levels. However, Commissioner Tick Segerblom said that infrastructure is already in place.

"They have a sound machine so they can test it. We're going to be able to monitor this stuff so it's all recorded," Segerblom said. "So if someone complains and says oh, that Saturday night was too loud, we can actually go back and look at the recording data to see if that's true."

According to commissioners, all of these conditions are subject to a one-year review.

"The Sphere is fantastic so we don't want to unfairly inhibit them, as long as it doesn't impact the residents," Segerblom said. "I think this agreement does make sure the residents are protected. If any of these conditions are violated, come to my office, call my office, and in a year, we'll try to revisit it."

Sphere Entertainment sent Channel 13 the following statement following the meeting.