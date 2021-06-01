Excessive heat warning starts Wednesday for the Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple-digit heat settles in this week with highs approaching record values by Wednesday, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of southern Nevada for the second half of the week.

The potentially dangerous heat starts Wednesday when highs in Las Vegas climb to 105º, 10º above the seasonal average.

The Excessive Heat Warning begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends until Friday at 9 p.m. Thursday's high in Las Vegas is expected to land near 106º, just 1º shy of the standing daily high temperature set back in 2016. Heat holds Friday with a forecast high of 105º.

Highs ranging from 104º to 111º are expected for the same time frame in Pahrump, Mesquite, Lake Mead, Laughlin, and Bullhead City. Furnace Creek in Death Valley will land near 118º.

Extreme heat increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside or those who are heat-sensitive and without access to air conditioning and proper hydration.

Rescheduling outdoor activities or strenuous exercise to the early morning or evening is recommended during this hot stretch. If staying indoors isn't possible, drink plenty of water, take regular breaks in the shade, and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing when working outside.

A breeze develops by the end of the week as the ridge of high-pressure shifts further east, allowing temperatures to slowly fall back to the low 100s this weekend and upper 90s by the start of next week. Dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected for at least the next 7 days.