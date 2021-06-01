Memorial Day marks first official 100-degree day in Las Vegas for 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day is officially the first triple-digit day of 2021, McCarran Internation Airport recording a 100-degree temperature.
This marks the warmest day in Las Vegas since October 1, 2020.
Made it to 100° at @LASairport- making today our first triple digit day of 2021! First since Oct. 1, 2020. Consider today’s temp “pre-heating” the oven... we jump to 105° by Wednesday as an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/FpRlDVE967— Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) May 31, 2021