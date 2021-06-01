Watch
Local News

Actions

Memorial Day marks first official 100-degree day in Las Vegas for 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Aerial view Las Vegas Valley
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 20:26:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day is officially the first triple-digit day of 2021, McCarran Internation Airport recording a 100-degree temperature.

This marks the warmest day in Las Vegas since October 1, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH