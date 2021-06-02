Cooling stations open during period of Excessive Heat Warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to the Excessive Heat Warning, several cooling stations will be open today through June 4 in the Las Vegas area.
They include:
Walnut Recreation Center
Pearson Community Center
Catholic Charities
Hollywood Recreation Center
Cambridge Recreation Center
Whitney Recreation Center
Downtown Recreation Center
Downtown Senior Center
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
Share Village
CLICK HERE FOR PDF WITH DETAILS
The American Legion and Colorado River Food Bank are also open in the Laughlin Area.