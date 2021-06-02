Cooling stations open during period of Excessive Heat Warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to the Excessive Heat Warning, several cooling stations will be open today through June 4 in the Las Vegas area.

They include:

Walnut Recreation Center

Pearson Community Center

Catholic Charities

Hollywood Recreation Center

Cambridge Recreation Center

Whitney Recreation Center

Downtown Recreation Center

Downtown Senior Center

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center

Share Village

CLICK HERE FOR PDF WITH DETAILS

The American Legion and Colorado River Food Bank are also open in the Laughlin Area.